Impact Wrestling Results (02/23) - X-Division Title Monster's Ball Match, Beat The Clock Challenge
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on February 23, 2023!
Headlining this week's episode will be the first-ever Monster's Ball match for the X-Division Championship as Trey Miguel puts his gold on the line against Crazzy Steve. This feud started off as Miguel vs. Black Taurus at the end of 2022 when Miguel turned heel and cheated to win a tournament for the vacant title. Miguel then defeated Taurus again at Hard to Kill, but Steve has tormented the champ in the weeks since.
A pair of Beat The Clock Challenges will go down as Tommy Dreamer will take on Jason Hotch, and Bully Ray will face an opponent that has not been revealed. Dreamer and Ray will participate in a live "Busted Open" segment at No Surrender on Friday, and whoever wins the Beat The Clock Challenge will earn the right to speak first as they air out their grievances.
Two tag team matches will take place as Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey will team up to take on Motor City Machine Guns before they test each other in a singles match on Friday. Plus, The Design's Deaner and Callihan will take on Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Yuemura just 24 hours before Kazarian battles Kon.
In the Knockouts division, Allysin Kay faces Taya Valkyrie in a preview of The Hex vs. Death Dollz. This will mark Kay's first Impact match since January 2018 and her first singles match against Valkyrie since November 2019.
The show kicks off with a vignette from Crazzy Steve before we see Steve and Miguel locked up for 24 hours before their main event.
Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs. Motor City Machine Guns
Shelley and Gresham start with a lock up. They chain wrestle around until Shelley gets in a quick cover. Speedball briefly works Shelley until Gresham takes over again. Bailey works the left leg but Sabin sneaks in a tag and clotheslines Bailey. Sabin attempts a cover before applying a headlock. Guns double clothesline Bailey as Shelley is legal again for a moment. Bailey unloads with kicks on Sabin and both men go down.
Gresham is tagged and throws punches with Sabin. Gresham gets MCMG all turned around and kicks them. Shelley traps Bailey for a moment until Bailey targets the leg. MCMG double team Gresham with a couple slams including a Magic Killer. Gresham hoists Sabin up for a stalling suplex. They each make tags. Speedball kicks Shelley but misses a flip. Shelley tries to target the left leg as payback but Bailey breaks free and puts MCMG in a double maneuver that ends with Shelley trapped in a leg bar. Shelley reaches the rope.
Bailey dodges Skull and Bones and moonsaults out onto Sabin. Shelley kicks Bailey from the apron, but Gresham wipes out Shelley. Shelley gets trapped in a figure four. Gresham and Shelley run around each other. Gresham hits a moonsault as Speedball takes out Sabin. The tag champs are double teamed back in the ring. Gresham applies the figure four again on Shelley. Bailey flips onto Shelley, but still kicks out. Sabin slams Bailey onto the figure four to break it up.
"This is awesome" chants break out as they get back to their feet. Speedball almost hits Gresham, which allows MCMG to double team Bailey. Gresham rolls up Shelley but he kicks out. Speedball gets spiked out of the ring. Sabin is legal as MCMG drop Gresham together. Sabin covers the win.
Winners: Motor City Machine Guns
A vignette for Rich Swann's world title match on Friday airs.