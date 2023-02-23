Impact Wrestling Results (02/23) - X-Division Title Monster's Ball Match, Beat The Clock Challenge

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on February 23, 2023!

Headlining this week's episode will be the first-ever Monster's Ball match for the X-Division Championship as Trey Miguel puts his gold on the line against Crazzy Steve. This feud started off as Miguel vs. Black Taurus at the end of 2022 when Miguel turned heel and cheated to win a tournament for the vacant title. Miguel then defeated Taurus again at Hard to Kill, but Steve has tormented the champ in the weeks since.

A pair of Beat The Clock Challenges will go down as Tommy Dreamer will take on Jason Hotch, and Bully Ray will face an opponent that has not been revealed. Dreamer and Ray will participate in a live "Busted Open" segment at No Surrender on Friday, and whoever wins the Beat The Clock Challenge will earn the right to speak first as they air out their grievances.

Two tag team matches will take place as Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey will team up to take on Motor City Machine Guns before they test each other in a singles match on Friday. Plus, The Design's Deaner and Callihan will take on Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Yuemura just 24 hours before Kazarian battles Kon.

In the Knockouts division, Allysin Kay faces Taya Valkyrie in a preview of The Hex vs. Death Dollz. This will mark Kay's first Impact match since January 2018 and her first singles match against Valkyrie since November 2019.

The show kicks off with a vignette from Crazzy Steve before we see Steve and Miguel locked up for 24 hours before their main event.