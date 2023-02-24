WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (02/24) - Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley Face Off, Firefly Fun House Returns, Karrion Kross Vs. Rey Mysterio

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on February 24, 2023, coming to you live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana!

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley will be facing off with one another in the ring ahead of their title match at "WrestleMania 39". Ripley secured her spot in the bout after winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble and declaring that she would face Flair three years after the pair initially met at "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Karrion Kross has been playing mind games with Rey Mysterio following his loss to him on the January 27 episode of "SmackDown", questioning his parenting abilities and having some choice words about his mask exchange with Santos Escobar a couple of weeks ago. Tonight, the pair will collide in the ring as they look to settle their differences once and for all.

A huge six-man tag team match is set for tonight, as Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and his Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci go head-to-head with Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss. Moss squared off with GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title during last week's show, but was ultimately unsuccessful in putting an end to the 258 day reign of "The Ring General".

The Firefly Fun House will be making its highly anticipated return for the first time since the end of last month. An unprovoked Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt attacked Hit Row during the debut of their latest song last week. Wyatt then put the winner of the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at last Saturday's "Elimination Chamber" Premium Live Event on notice.

Additionally, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey are all advertised to appear on tonight's show.