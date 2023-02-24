Impact No Surrender Results (02/24) - Josh Alexander Vs. Rich Swann, Mickie James Vs. Masha Slamovich

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of Impact Wrestling: No Surrender on February 24, 2023!

This year's event will be headlined by Josh Alexander defending the Impact World Championship against Rich Swann. Swann became number one contender in January when he won a six-way match against five other former world champions. From the Knockouts, Masha Slamovich will compete against Mickie James for the first time with the Knockouts World Championship on the line.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be represented on the card as Bullet Club's KENTA, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin will take on the "Time Machine" trio of KUSHIDA and Motor City Machine Guns. Another tag team match will see The Hex challenging Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka of The Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

A four-way number one contender's match is scheduled as Steve Maclin, Brian Myers, PCO, and Heath battle it out to determine who will challenge for the world title at Rebellion in April. Meanwhile, Joe Hendry will once again defend his Digital Media Championship against Matt Cardona, but this time in a Dot Combat match.

Rounding out the main card will be Frankie Kazarian taking on The Design's Kon, plus a live edition of "Busted Open" as Dave LaGreca interviews Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer. The Countdown pre-show will also include two matches — "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw.

