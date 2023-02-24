Impact No Surrender Results (02/24) - Josh Alexander Vs. Rich Swann, Mickie James Vs. Masha Slamovich
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of Impact Wrestling: No Surrender on February 24, 2023!
This year's event will be headlined by Josh Alexander defending the Impact World Championship against Rich Swann. Swann became number one contender in January when he won a six-way match against five other former world champions. From the Knockouts, Masha Slamovich will compete against Mickie James for the first time with the Knockouts World Championship on the line.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be represented on the card as Bullet Club's KENTA, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin will take on the "Time Machine" trio of KUSHIDA and Motor City Machine Guns. Another tag team match will see The Hex challenging Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka of The Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.
A four-way number one contender's match is scheduled as Steve Maclin, Brian Myers, PCO, and Heath battle it out to determine who will challenge for the world title at Rebellion in April. Meanwhile, Joe Hendry will once again defend his Digital Media Championship against Matt Cardona, but this time in a Dot Combat match.
Rounding out the main card will be Frankie Kazarian taking on The Design's Kon, plus a live edition of "Busted Open" as Dave LaGreca interviews Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer. The Countdown pre-show will also include two matches — "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw.
Be sure to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.
Countdown To No Surrender Pre-Show Matches
Countdown: Gisele Shaw vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Shaw controls the early minutes by working Deonna in the corner. Purrazzo comes back with a Side Russian Legsweep into a Fujiwara Armbar. Shaw drops Deonna into a flatliner, cover. Deonna manages to lock in the armbar again, but Shaw crawls and reaches the bottom rope with her leg. Deonna goes for Queen's Gambit, but Savannah Evans runs in and hits a Full Nelson Slam when Jai distracts the ref. Shaw slams Purrazzo and covers for the win.
Winner: Gisele Shaw
Countdown: Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
Lock up to start. Gresham dodges a kick and they go back to locking up. They trade chops until Bailey sends Gresham out of the ring with a kick. Back inside, Bailey sends Gresham to the corner for kicks but Gresham turns things around and locks up Bailey's legs on the mat. Bailey gets trapped in a figure four but reaches the rope to break it. They stand up and meet in the middle of the ring to trade more chops and kicks slowly. Bailey moonsaults out of the ring. Back inside, Bailey's leg gives out so Gresham clotheslines him. In the end, Gresham clobbers Bailey again and covers for the three.
Winner: Jonathan Gresham