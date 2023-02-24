AEW Rampage Live Coverage (02/24) - Sammy Guevara Vs. Action Andretti, Toni Storm Vs. Willow Nightingale, The Young Bucks Vs. Aussie Open And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on February 24, 2023, coming to you from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona!

Sammy Guevara will be making his return to televised action tonight for the first time since the January 25 episode of "Dynamite" when he goes one-on-one with longtime Jericho Appreciation Society foe Action Andretti. Andretti scored a win over Chris Jericho during the "Winter is Coming" special back in December in a shocking upset. Jericho and the rest of the JAS haven't taken too kindly to the loss and have had their sights on putting an end to Andretti once and for all since then.

Willow Nightingale looks to get some retribution tonight when she goes one-on-one with Toni Storm. Storm got the better of Nightingale after the pair collided in the ring on the January 18 edition of "Dynamite". After the match, Storm and Saraya blindsided Nightingale with an attack before Ruby Soho ran to the ring to give Nightingale a hand.

Aussie Open participated in the "Revolution" Tag Team Battle Royal this past Wednesday in an effort to earn themselves one of two spots left in the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Championship match at "Revolution" on March 5. While they may have come up short in that bout, tonight, they look to redeem themselves when they go head-to-head with two thirds of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions, The Young Bucks.

Lance Archer last competed in AEW when he lost a first round match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to eventual winner Ricky Starks on the November 18 episode of "Rampage". Tonight, he will be making his long-awaited return to an AEW ring against an opponent who has yet to be named.

Additionally, Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee will both be addressing AEW fans. Lee made his triumphant return on last week's show after running down to the ring to save Rhodes from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates teammates Trench and Parker Boudreaux.