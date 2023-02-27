Beth Phoenix Teases WWE Dream Team With Raquel Rodriguez And Natalya

Beth Phoenix's recent return to in-ring action appears to have the WWE Hall of Famer dreaming up even bigger plans.

The three-time WWE Women's Champion teased a potential dream trio Monday morning comparing a photo of her, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez with the three-member version of Demolition, the three-time WWF World Tag Team Champions who dominated the tag division in their heyday.

"FEMOLITION," Phoenix tweeted with side-by-side images, joking afterward, "I'll see myself out."

There's no doubt that Phoenix, Natalya, and Rodriguez would have the potential to dominate the women's division as a group. Phoenix's accolades as champion and Hall of Famer speak for themselves. However, Natalya also holds three Guinness World Records for women in WWE: most pay-per-view appearances, matches, and wins throughout her career. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has quickly risen the ranks in her young WWE career. In a short time, she took over "NXT," winning the NXT Women's Championship and notching two "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship reigns within a year. Upon bursting onto the main roster, she became a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion in 2022, alongside Aliyah.

Demolition's Ax and Smash enjoyed some of the longest runs as tag team champions in WWE history while adding a third member, Crush, midway through their final title run. By the time they called it quits, Demolition held the WWF World Tag Team Championships for a combined 695 days — the most in the title's history.

It's unlikely Phoenix's latest WWE stint will see her stay long enough to do something similar with such highly-regarded partners. Still, perhaps Monday's tweet is a sign of bigger things to come –- or, at least, a reunion with Natalya, who she often tagged with during her prior WWE return in 2019.