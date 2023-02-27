AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (02/27) - Konosuke Takeshita Vs. Lee Johnson, ROH Women's World Title Eliminator Match, Powerhouse Hobbs In Action And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on February 27, 2023, coming to you from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona!

The Factory's Lee Johnson will be making his return to televised action tonight when he goes one-on-one with Konosuke Takeshita in a first time match up. Johnson last appeared in an AEW ring on last year's "Full Gear" Zero Hour Pre-Show, where he teamed up with QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and Cole Karter in a losing effort to Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, Rocky Romero, and Best Friends.

Two other stars will be making their return, as The Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) will be taking on EJ Sparks and Agulia Aguirre. The Kingdom were last seen when they defeated The Bollywood Boyz on the January 9 episode of "Dark: Elevation". Powerhouse Hobbs looks to write the next chapter in The Book of Hobbs as he looks to continue to rack up wins when he squares off with Daniel Evans.

The Firm's Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy will be competing in the squared circle tonight when they go head-to-head with Watson, Braxton, and Ice Williams. Tension between Page and Kassidy has grown immensely over the past few weeks, as Kassidy has made it no secret that he is frustrated with being unable to get out of his current contract with The Firm.

Danielle Kamela has an opportunity to earn herself a shot at the ROH Women's World Championship when she takes on current titleholder Athena in an Eliminator Match. Kamela is best known for her time in WWE on the "NXT" brand under the moniker of Vanessa Borne. Elsewhere in the women's division, a huge trios match is slated for tonight, as Diamante will join forces with Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir to face Miss May, Mazzerati and Brittnie Brooks while Emi Sakura squares off with Rachelle Riveter.

We are live! "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as Emi Sakura heads to the ring. Rachelle Riveter is already waiting inside.