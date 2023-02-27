AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (02/27) - Konosuke Takeshita Vs. Lee Johnson, ROH Women's World Title Eliminator Match, Powerhouse Hobbs In Action And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on February 27, 2023, coming to you from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona!
The Factory's Lee Johnson will be making his return to televised action tonight when he goes one-on-one with Konosuke Takeshita in a first time match up. Johnson last appeared in an AEW ring on last year's "Full Gear" Zero Hour Pre-Show, where he teamed up with QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and Cole Karter in a losing effort to Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, Rocky Romero, and Best Friends.
Two other stars will be making their return, as The Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) will be taking on EJ Sparks and Agulia Aguirre. The Kingdom were last seen when they defeated The Bollywood Boyz on the January 9 episode of "Dark: Elevation". Powerhouse Hobbs looks to write the next chapter in The Book of Hobbs as he looks to continue to rack up wins when he squares off with Daniel Evans.
The Firm's Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy will be competing in the squared circle tonight when they go head-to-head with Watson, Braxton, and Ice Williams. Tension between Page and Kassidy has grown immensely over the past few weeks, as Kassidy has made it no secret that he is frustrated with being unable to get out of his current contract with The Firm.
Danielle Kamela has an opportunity to earn herself a shot at the ROH Women's World Championship when she takes on current titleholder Athena in an Eliminator Match. Kamela is best known for her time in WWE on the "NXT" brand under the moniker of Vanessa Borne. Elsewhere in the women's division, a huge trios match is slated for tonight, as Diamante will join forces with Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir to face Miss May, Mazzerati and Brittnie Brooks while Emi Sakura squares off with Rachelle Riveter.
We are live! "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as Emi Sakura heads to the ring. Rachelle Riveter is already waiting inside.
Emi Sakura vs. Rachelle Riveter
The bell rings and the two lock up. Sakura delivers a chop, but Riveter fires off a few forearms. Sakura whips her into the corner and hits several chops, then looks for a splash. Riveter rolls out of the way and hits a European uppercut, then follows it up with a DDT. Sakura delivers a rolling cutter and has a sip of tea, then delivers a bodyslam and a moonsault off the top for the win.
Winner: Emi Sakura
The Kingdom and Maria Kanellis-Bennett head to the ring, with EJ Sparks and Agulia Aguirre already waiting inside.
The Kingdom (w/ Maria Kanellis-Bennett) vs. EJ Sparks and Agulia Aguirre
Taven and Sparks begin the action. The bell rings and Taven offers his hand to Sparks. Sparks looks to take it, but Taven delivers a boot to his midsection and follows it up with a dropkick. Bennett tags in and delivers a forearm, then bows and delivers a chop. Taven tags in and delivers a dropkick off the top rope, but Sparks fires back with a high kick and tags in Aguirre. Taven catches him with a back body drop, then tags in Bennett. Aguirre delivers a high drop kick, but Taven tags in and delivers a springboard enziguri. Bennett then delivers a Death Valley Driver and Taven follows it up with a running knee for the win.
Winners: The Kingdom
Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, Vickie Guerrero, and Diamante head to the ring, with Miss May, Mazzerati and Brittnie Brooks already waiting inside.
Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Diamante (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Miss May, Mazzerati and Brittnie Brooks
Shafir and Brooks begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Shafir sends Brooks to the mat, then delivers a series of kicks and takes a couple of cheap shots at Mazzerati and May on the apron. Diamante tags in and delivers a German suplex, then tags in Rose. Mazzerati tags in and Rose immediately knocks her to the mat. She fires off a couple of stomps and a slam, then hits a splash in the corner and sends her colliding with Brooks. She then delivers a chokeslam and tags in Shafir as May retreats. Shafir and Rose then deliver an assisted DDT to Mazzerati for the win.
Winners: Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Diamante
Powerhouse Hobbs heads to the ring, with Daniel Evans already waiting inside.
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Daniel Evans
The bell rings and Hobbs wastes no time. He shoves Evans into the corner and sits him on the top turnbuckle, but Evans fires back with a dropkick and a few forearms. Hobbs stays on his feet and delivers a splash, then delivers a series of right and left hands to Evans' midsection. He follows it up with a spinebuster and a Death Valley Driver for the win.
Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs
Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, and Stokely Hathaway head to the ring, with Watson, Braxton and Ice Williams already waiting inside.