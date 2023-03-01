Chris Jericho States That He Will Never Call Himself One Of The GOATs

Chris Jericho's name has come up when wrestling fans discuss who the greatest wrestlers of all time are, but Jericho said recently that he "would never say that" about himself.

Jericho has had a highly successful and lengthy career working for the biggest promotions in the industry, including as WWE, WCW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and currently, AEW. One of the most-talked about moments of his career occurred at WWE's 2001 Vengeance pay-per-view when he defeated The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to became the Undisputed WWE Champion. However, Jericho feels that accomplishment hardly put him into 'GOAT' status in the business.

"Something that happened 20 years ago still resonates, which is cool," Jericho told Casey Pratt of the ABC affiliate in San Francisco. "It was definitely one of many accolades that led me to where we are today with AEW, and that's part of the longevity and the diversity of Chris Jericho's career, for sure."

Ultimately, that particular title reign would last 98 days, ending at WrestleMania 18 against Triple H in a match that he doesn't look back on fondly. Jericho has gone on to become an eight-time world champion, including runs with the AEW and ROH world titles.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Casey Pratt with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.