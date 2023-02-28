Big Damo Claims UK Wrestling Is The Safest It's Been In His Career

Big Damo as Killian Dain yells WWE
By David Bixenspan/Feb. 28, 2023 4:38 pm EST

Big Damo, formerly Killian Dain in WWE (real name Damian Mackle), is not afraid to be outspoken online, perhaps most memorably tweeting in December that "Some wrestlers are just f**kin stupid i don't know what to tell you." On Tuesday, he continued that trend with a tweet thread, but in a more overtly serious fashion, endorsing the safety of the current British independent wrestling scene relative to where it was in the aftermath of 2020's #SpeakingOut movement, albeit not getting that specific.

"I know there are a lot of beleaguered wrestling fans in UK/Ireland, but the serious jump in professionalism in the major companies needs to be recognised," he wrote. "In my 19 years in wrestling, its never been safer. I choose to be here for a variety of reasons & I feel incredibly justified[.] I know we won't win everyone back, but for the fans who have come back, thank you. I have had the absolute time of my life this past year, and I feel you have helped me find another level in ring. Major shout out to the incredible young talent forcing their way through right now[.] I will try and highlight exceptional young talent over the next few weeks on here. For any I miss, It is not a reflection on you if I haven't mentioned you, just I haven't discovered you or worked you yet."

2020's #SpeakingOut movement, where numerous pro wrestlers were accused of various forms of abuse, had an outsized impact on the British scene, where a significant number of the allegations were concentrated. There was enough of an impact in the UK for there to be a Parliamentary inquiry into the issue, but it didn't go much further than some recommendations.

