AEW Dark Live Coverage (02/28) - Orange Cassidy & Danhausen Vs. The Workhorsemen, Huge Eight Man Tag Team Match, Willie Mack And Evil Uno In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on February 28, 2023!

A huge eight man tag team match is scheduled for tonight, as Top Flight, AR Fox and Matt Sydal will collide with The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J. Fox and Top Flight were unsuccessful in capturing the AEW World Trios Championship at "Rampage: Slam Dunk" two weeks ago.

Before they square off with The Gunns, The Acclaimed, and a third team that will be determined tomorrow night in a Casino Tag Team Battle Royale in an AEW World Tag Team Championship at "Revolution" this Saturday, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett will be joining forces with Satnam Singh to take on Oliver Sawyer, Jay Malachi and Jackson Drake in a trios match. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will be teaming up with Danhausen to take on The Workhorsemen. Action Andretti has been racking up wins over the past few weeks, and looks to pick up another one when he collides with former ROH World Television Champion Tony Deppen. "Pretty" Peter Avalon will be making his return to televised action when he faces Dean Alexander. Mogul Affiliates' Parker Boudreaux will be squaring off with Joe Ocasio, and former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor takes on Adrian Alanis.

While he may have come up short to Jon Moxley on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite", Evil Uno has the opportunity to score a win tonight against J. Spade. Former IMPACT Wrestling star Willie Mack will be making his return to an AEW ring when he faces Joe Keys. Lee Moriarty of The Firm will also be taking on Vary Morales while "The Captain" Shawn Dean will be going head-to-head with Invictus Khash, and Arjun Singh will collide with "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" regular Blake Li.

Coming off her loss to Saraya on this past Wednesday "Dynamite", Skye Blue looks to redeem herself tonight as she squares off with Dream Girl Ellie. Elsewhere in the women's division, Leila Grey will be going one-on-one with Sahara Seven.