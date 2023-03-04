Former Ref Can't Believe WCW Wasted Opportunites With The Undertaker And Steve Austin

The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin both found massive success while with WWE, which included multiple world title victories, four Royal Rumble wins between them, and inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame. Prior to their legendary careers in WWE, both men wrestled in WCW, with Undertaker wrestling under his "Mean" Mark Callous gimmick and Austin going by "Stunning" Steve Austin. Neither found major success in the company and eventually left and made their way to WWE where they each reached superstardom.

Former WCW referee Nick Patrick has given his thoughts on WCW losing both Undertaker and Austin during the '90s. "The Undertaker and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, both of those two just couldn't seem to, to catch a break," Patrick said while on "Monday Mailbag w/ Nick Patrick." "Ole Anderson said, he was the booker at the time, he said, "People just aren't ever going to pay money to see [Undertaker] wrestle."

Patrick said that he knew Austin had the "it factor" from early on. "Oh, yeah. It was just a matter of time, you know, and I thought he was going to get it there. But, they never really, they never really got to show like he did up north. It was meant to be."

While with WCW in 1990, Undertaker would not win any championship gold, while Austin would find much more success when it came to championships, winning the WCW World Tag Team Championship once, and the WCW World Television and United States Championships each twice. The likes of Triple H, Rey Mysterio, and Chris Jericho also found success after leaving WCW and joining WWE, with the trio winning multiple world titles under Vince McMahon.



