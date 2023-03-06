Ric Flair Is 'Shocked' Bron Breakker Hasn't Been Called Up To WWE Main Roster

Bron Breakker is currently dominating WWE's development brand as the "WWE NXT" Champion, but on the latest "To Be The Man", Ric Flair admitted he "can't believe" that Breakker isn't on the main roster already.

"Every time I see Rick I go, 'What the hell,' and he goes, 'I don't know.' He's been there a while," Flair said. "Sometimes when he's such an intricate part of the show they don't want to let him go." Breakker debuted on "NXT" in September 2021, and quickly found himself heading up the card. By January 2022, Breakker had won the "NXT" Championship, and has been the face of the brand ever since. However, Flair assumes that WWE is "taking care of him financially," as he believes AEW would be an option for Breakker should the second-generation talent want to pursue that avenue.

"Tony [Khan] would pay him a fortune," Flair said. "Tony would jump on him in a second." Even though he has yet to make an official main roster move, Breakker has had opportunities on "WWE Raw" during his feud against Dolph Ziggler. This included the post-WrestleMania 38 "Raw," where he defeated Ziggler to regain his "NXT" Championship, showcasing that WWE does believe in him as far as competing on the main roster. However, fresh off the back of an endorsement from the "Nature Boy," could Breakker find himself being called up following WrestleMania 39? Only time, and the traditional post-WrestleMania "Raw," will tell.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "To Be The Man" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.