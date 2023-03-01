Jazz Says That Women Of Color Don't Believe They're Getting Enough Opportunities In Wrestling

Today marks the first day of Women's History Month. To celebrate, former WWE Women's Champion Jazz appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to discuss the current state of women's wrestling, particularly for women of color.

"We most definitely have come so far," Jazz said. "You know, not just in the industry, but just within the world. You know, we have a black Vice President [of the United States] now. We've come a long way. As far as in this industry goes, yes, we're constantly breaking down doors and trying to step through and become household names ... Women of color, the real issue that they're having, they're feeling like – what I've been told – they're feeling as if they're not given the same opportunities as the other women, and they're wondering why."

Although there is still so much more work that can be done within the industry, several women of color are proudly reigning as champions in major promotions around the globe. In WWE, Bianca Belair is the current "Raw" Women's Champion and has carried the belt since the first night of WrestleMania 38. In Tony Khan's promotions, Jade Cargill – who is currently undefeated in AEW – became the inaugural TBS Champion in January 2022. Meanwhile, Athena is the reigning Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. Over at New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Mercedes Mone captured the IWGP Women's Championship last month at the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view.

