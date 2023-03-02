Jungle Kyona Would Like NOAH To Consider Creation Of A Women's Championship

History was made on January 22 when Jungle Kyona and Saori Anou defeated Natsu Sumire and Maya Yukihi at Great Muta Final Bye-Bye, marking the first Joshi match in the history of Pro Wrestling NOAH.

While appearing on "Kotatsu Studios," Kyona reflected on what the bout meant to her.

"I was able to represent Joshi on Great Muta's final show," Kyona said. "It was my in-ring return match in Japan and they billed it as my triumphant return. I'm thankful for having been able to wrestle on such a big stage."

Kyona took advantage of all the eyes that were on the match and called for a GHC Women's Championship to be introduced after the creation of the IWGP Women's Championship and the crowning of the inaugural titleholder, KAIRI.

"I think I'm the first ever to say the words 'GHC Women's Championship,' but I wanted to take the opportunity to have them believe in the power of Joshi and consider it," Kyona stated.

She further expressed hopes of seeing more Joshi matches on future NOAH shows and making them a mainstay on Japanese wrestling shows, especially with WWE and AEW regularly featuring them on their programming. Kyona has been competing in the squared circle since 2015 and is best known for wrestling in STARDOM, and has also made appearances in AEW and GCW. She is a three-time Goddess of STARDOM Champion and a three-time Artist of STARDOM Champion.

