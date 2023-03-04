Jake Roberts Calls Vince McMahon's Kiss My A** Club 'As Low As You Could Get'

It's pretty evident that Jake Roberts would've never joined Vince McMahon's "Kiss My A** Club." Roberts has been one to go against the grain and that also included being in a company setting like WWE, no matter how edgy the product ended up getting.

The topic of Roberts getting hit with Honky Tonk Man's guitar was the focus of this week's episode of "The Snake Pit," but around that time a rumor from the Wrestling Observer potentially had Vince McMahon in a match at WrestleMania 3. That didn't end up happening, but it brought up the question as to if Roberts saw McMahon's heel potential even as far back as 1987.

"Absolutely. Why couldn't he make himself a top heel? He's got his hand on the business. Everybody has to do whatever he says, whether it's kissing somebody's ass or ... nevermind," Roberts said. Co-host Marcus DeAngelo was flabbergasted by the whole "Kiss My A** Club" idea and being forthright, and so was the WWE Hall of Famer. "That was about as low as you could get," Roberts added.

"I don't know what kind of payoffs those guys were getting, but they must've been massive," DeAngelo said.

"Not enough to do that, brother," Roberts said. Some names to join that undesirable list were William Regal, Jim Ross, a "knocked out" Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and even McMahon's own son, Shane McMahon. Names to escape such dire cheeks were Steve Austin, Eric Bischoff, and Trish Stratus after The Rock made the save on her behalf.

