Molly Holly Talks Nerves In Her WWE Backstage Role, Possible Return To In-Ring Action

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly is now a backstage producer for WWE. The former WWE Women's Champion, who ended her full-time in-ring career with the promotion in 2005, recently disclosed what it was like to return to the company in a role behind the curtain.

"Well, I was nervous about it to start with," Holly said on "Busted Open Radio." "I felt a little disconnected being away for so long and a little intimidated. I mean, the women, you know, Bianca [Belair], and Becky [Lynch], and Charlotte [Flair], and Bayley, they're all so talented. And I thought, 'Oh gosh. Am I going to have anything to offer? I don't know if I'll pull this off.' But once I really kinda got back in and getting to know everyone and really understanding what the trends are and everything – I love it. I love working backstage."

Holly last performed inside the ring when she participated in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match. Her last one-on-one bout saw her defeat Jonny Fairplay on an independent show in 2006. The WWE legend explained that she doesn't feel "the urge" to be on TV anymore.

"I really feel very complete in my television career. I feel like I accomplished everything I ever wanted to," Holly said. "I don't think there's anything I could do now that would be any better than what I did when I was in my 20s."

