Brian Gewirtz Recalls Trial In Wrestler's Court, Calls It 'Positive Experience'

Former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz has recalled the time he had to stand trial in WWE's infamous Wrestler's Court. The Wrestler's Court was a system where usually an in-ring talent would be accused of something petty by fellow wrestlers, and often their punishment would be to buy the locker room a few beers.

During an appearance on Booker T's "Hall of Fame" podcast, Gewirtz recalled being accused of accepting gifts from a tag team in exchange for increasing their TV time during WWE's highly competitive Attitude Era.

"Stone Cold is amongst every single talent talking about this Flash action figure that was gifted to me in order to get more TV time for Edge and Christian," Gewirtz recalled. Gewirtz said the situation humbled him because it took place just two days after WrestleMania 17, an event he was proud of as he felt the pay-per-view was far better than WrestleMania 2000.

Gewirtz somewhat took being summoned to Wrestler's Court as a badge of honor. He believes that it showed the wrestlers had looked at him as someone important in the company and wanted to ensure he wasn't going down the wrong path. With that said, he isn't so sure Wrestler's Court was the best way to handle things.

"I don't know if a giant assembly of every talent in the company, including referees, announcers, caterers, seamstresses, all gathering in a room to basically crap all over you for 30 minutes, or maybe even longer, is necessary," Gewirtz said. He joked that there could be more "diplomatic" ways to handle disagreements, but he called it a "positive experience."

