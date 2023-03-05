Dan Lambert's Love Of Championship Belts Led To His Extensive Collection Of Them

Dan Lambert may be well-known for his feuds of varying quality with various stars across AEW television, but he's also known for his extensive collection of wrestling championship belts. On a live taping of the "Talk is Jericho" podcast, Lambert dove into his love of belts that led to his vast collection.

"In wrestling, you get a belt [...] they mean something and the territory days all the territories had their own unique belts," he said. "And the champions never really went against each other back then. So it's like, 'I bet you my Florida Heavyweight Champion can beat the Missouri Champion.'"

Lambert contrasted the prestige and presence of wrestling belts with sports trophies that may just end up on a shelf or in a closet. But for a collector like him, the prestige and value of belts come with the possibility of buying fake belts that never saw ring use. Luckily, he noted that his collection of a hundred belts is mostly checked over by famed wrestling belt maker Dave Millican. Millican's belt-making expertise spans numerous wrestling promotions across decades, and also stretches into MMA and beyond.

"Dave also helps me, cause he authenticates them before I buy them," Lambert said, "You'd be amazed at the people who are trying to scam you on selling belts. I've had Bruno Sammartino's kid try to scam me on a belt, Austin Idol tried to scam me on a belt."

On being the target of scams for wrestling belts, Lambert jokingly noted that he was an "easy mark" as he himself is "a mark."