Brett DiBiase, Ted's Son, Pleads Guilty In Mississippi Welfare Fraud Case

Ted DiBiase's son Dale "Brett" DiBiase is facing up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty Thursday to defrauding the United States with false welfare claims, per WLBT.

The charge, which is part of the biggest welfare embezzlement scandal in Mississippi's history, comes two years after DiBiase pled guilty to two other charges that are also tied to the embezzlement scheme that includes several high-profile figures misuse of public welfare funds through the state's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

The fallout from the scheme has engulfed former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and led former Mississippi Department of Human Services executive director John Davis to plead guilty to charges related to misusing the funds.

DiBiase was accused of using false claims to request TANF payments and falsifying documents to cover up the payments, according to WLBT. The former wrestler also faces up to $250,000 in fines, in addition to pending state charges.

"I applaud our federal partners for continuing to pursue federal charges for each and every individual responsible for stealing from Mississippi's most needy and vulnerable citizens," District Attorney Jody Owens in a statement. "As I have said before, this case is far from over and both the state of Mississippi and the U.S. government will continue to pursue all those involved in this fraud."

DiBiase pled guilty to charges in 2020 admitting that he falsified documents in order to defraud the program, according to the Associated Press. The outlet reported that Owens said DiBiase has been cooperating with investigators looking into others involved in the case.

DiBiase last wrestled in 2016, following a three-year stint with WWE that primarily featured him working for the promotion's developmental FCW brand from 2008 until 2011.