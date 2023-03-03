AEW's The Bunny Seemingly Responds To Lacey Evans' Most Recent Mental Health Take

AEW's The Bunny (real name Laura Dennis) appears to have taken issue with a recent social media post from Lacey Evans. Evans — a member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster — recently highlighted a post from entrepreneur and YouTuber Bedros Keuiliantook in her Instagram Story. Evans called attention to Keuilian's idea that the way to cure most anxiety and depression issues is by doing simple tasks, such as exercising harder every day and eating clean.

Evans' repost has been seen as an endorsement of that mindset by some, including Dennis. Taking to her own Instagram account, The Bunny dismissed the idea that most mental health issues can be solved simply by being more active. "Some of us manage our mental health issues with medication," Dennis said. "To suggest that simply exercising, eating a certain way, working more, etc., etc., etc., will cure your mental illness is harmful and perpetuates the notion that mental health issues aren't actual illnesses."

Dennis also noted that there is a bevy of people who struggle to do basic tasks due to their mental health struggles, so simply getting your feet moving isn't going to solve anything. She also urged those who are going through a rough time to avoid listening to people who say that they're choosing to suffer.

This wouldn't be the first time Evans has created a hornet's nest of controversy on social media. Evans was previously blasted by fans for sharing a video that promoted the conspiracy theory that claimed processed foods caused autism and ADHD in kids. Fans were quick to mention that Evans had herself been featured in an ad for corn dogs, which is a processed food, while also noting that no scientific link of the sort has ever been found

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.