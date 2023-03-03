AEW Rampage Live Coverage (03/03) - Four-Way Tag Team Match, Naturally Limitless Vs. Mogul Affiliates And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on March 3, 2023, coming to you live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California!

Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will be colliding with Top Flight, Aussie Open, and Dark Order in a four-way match. The teams came face-to-face during the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale this past Wednesday in an effort to join The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and The Gunns in a match for the AEW Tag Team Championship at "Revolution" this Sunday. While they may have ultimately all fallen short to Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, Aussie Open eliminated Top Flight from the bout, and Blackpool Combat Club took out Aussie Open and Dark Order. Which team will come out on top?

After weeks of animosity, Naturally Limitless (Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes) will finally have their chance to get their hands on Mogul Affiliates' Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux. Mogul Affiliates have been targeting Rhodes over the past few weeks for his status as a second generation wrestler, blindsiding him with attacks on several occasions. Rhodes defeated Swerve via disqualification in singles action on the February 17 edition of "Rampage", but suffered a beatdown at the hands of Mogul Affiliates post-match. Lee, who was looking to get back at the trio for taking him out of action after attacking him with a cinder block, returned to provide a hand to Rhodes and has been aligned with him since then. Will Rhodes and Lee be able to get their retribution?