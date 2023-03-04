GCW Holy Smokes 2023 Live Coverage (3/4): Four Championship Matches, Drew Parker's Final Singles Deathmatch, More

Drew Parker recently revealed that he was "wrapping up" deathmatches after thinking long and hard about the decision. As a result, his last singles deathmatch will take place this evening at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, when he battles Nick Gage Invitational 7 winner John Wayne Murdoch.

Four championship bouts will also be contested tonight, including Rina Yamashita defending the GCW Ultraviolent Championship for the first time since October 2022 against Kasey Kirk, who will be making her debut for the promotion. Also, Joey Janela puts the GCW Extreme Championship on the line against Veny, Los Mazisos defend the GCW Tag Team Championship against The S.A.T., and Alex Coughlin challenges Jordan Oliver for the JCW (Jersey Championship Wrestling) title.



Announced card prior to the show

* Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch in Parker's final singles deathmatch

* Rina Yamashita vs. Kasey Kirk for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. The S.A.T. (Joel and Jose Maximo) for the GCW Tag Team Championship

* Joey Janela (c) vs. Veny for the GCW Extreme Championship

* Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Alex Coughlin for the JCW Championship

* Hijo del Vikingo vs. Alex Zayne

* Maki Itoh vs. LuFisto

* Blake Christian vs. Akira

* EFFY vs. SLADE

Our live coverage will begin at 8 pm ET.