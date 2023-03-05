GCW Ransom 2023 Live Coverage (3/5): Three Title Matches, Allie Katch Vs. Charles Mason Steel Cage Match, More
Allie Katch will look to finally get the better of Charles Mason when the two rivals collide in a steel cage match at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The pair have been feuding for several months, and Mason has already picked up two victories against Katch. The BUSSY member now hopes the four sides of steel will keep Mason's mercenaries out as she seeks her first win over the sinister wrestler. Additionally, the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will make their GCW debut and challenge Los Mazisos' Ciclope and Miedo Extremo for the GCW Tag Team Championship. Also, 2023 Do or Die Rumble winner Masha Slamovich will be in action against John Wayne Murdoch ahead of her GCW World Championship bout with Nick Gage later this month.
Announced card prior to the show
* Allie Katch vs. Charles Mason in a steel cage match
* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) for the GCW Tag Team Championship
* Joey Janela (c) vs. Brandon Kirk for the GCW Extreme Championship
* Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Blake Christian for the JCW Championship
* Mike Bailey vs. Drew Parker
* Rina Yamashita, Maki Itoh, and Veny vs. Sawyer Wreck, Billie Starkz, and Janai Kai
* Masha Slamovich vs. John Wayne Murdoch
Scramble Match
Jimmy Lloyd vs. Yoya vs. Gabriel Skye vs. Carlos Romo vs. Alec Price vs. Gringo Loco in scramble match
Each wrestler missed a move as the match got underway. Skye sent Lloyd out of the ring with a dropkick. Price sent Skye to the floor. Loco and Price fought. Romo took Loco and Yoya down. Romo dived through ropes to wipe out multiple participants. Skye landed a moonsault from the apron.
Skye and Loco exchanged chops in the center of the ring. Loco connected with a splash from the top. Yoya delivered headscissors to Loco from the top turnbuckle. Price went after Yoya and sent him to the floor. Loco performed a Spanish Fly from the top. Romo landed a cutter to Lloyd. Romo pulled out a poinsonrana from the top turnbuckle to take Loco down. Price landed a surprise kick to Skye's head to win.
Winner: Alec Price via pinfall
Drew Parker Unable To Perform
Shane Mercer vs. Mike Bailey
It was revealed that Drew Parker was not cleared to perform following his deathmatch with John Wayne Murdoch last night at Holy Smokes 2023.