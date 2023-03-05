GCW Ransom 2023 Live Coverage (3/5): Three Title Matches, Allie Katch Vs. Charles Mason Steel Cage Match, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Ransom 2023 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Allie Katch will look to finally get the better of Charles Mason when the two rivals collide in a steel cage match at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The pair have been feuding for several months, and Mason has already picked up two victories against Katch. The BUSSY member now hopes the four sides of steel will keep Mason's mercenaries out as she seeks her first win over the sinister wrestler. Additionally, the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will make their GCW debut and challenge Los Mazisos' Ciclope and Miedo Extremo for the GCW Tag Team Championship. Also, 2023 Do or Die Rumble winner Masha Slamovich will be in action against John Wayne Murdoch ahead of her GCW World Championship bout with Nick Gage later this month.

Announced card prior to the show

* Allie Katch vs. Charles Mason in a steel cage match

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) for the GCW Tag Team Championship

* Joey Janela (c) vs. Brandon Kirk for the GCW Extreme Championship

* Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Blake Christian for the JCW Championship

* Mike Bailey vs. Drew Parker

* Rina Yamashita, Maki Itoh, and Veny vs. Sawyer Wreck, Billie Starkz, and Janai Kai

* Masha Slamovich vs. John Wayne Murdoch