Former Impact Star Larry D Loses House In Fire, Shares GoFundMe Campaign

Larry D is a larger than life presence in the ring, but he and his family have fallen on hard times. The former Impact Wrestling star took to Twitter to share that his home had unfortunately burned down. D said he was "at a loss for words and do not know where to start," but was thankful that his dogs, cats, wife, and four children were all safely evacuated from the house. Along with positive thoughts and prayers, Larry asked for help from fans through a GoFundMe account that was set up by Amanda Caswell, Larry's ex-wife and mother of two of Larry's children.

"They've lost everything and will be starting from scratch," Amanda wrote in the GoFundMe. "They have no clothes no furniture and no toys for their baby." The current goal is $10,000, of which over $6,000 have already been raised.

The former IWA Mid-South Champion is best known for his time in Impact Wrestling, where he debuted just before the pandemic began, often tagging with Acey Romero as the popular tag team XXXL. Since requesting his release from Impact Wrestling in February 2022, Larry has mainly been featured on the independent circuit, making appearances in GCW and Pro Wrestling Revolver. Larry has also appeared on "NWA Powerrrr" on a couple occasions, losing a match to former World Champion Tim Storm, and also taking part in November's Revolution Rumble, won by Rhett Titus.

Wrestling Inc. sends positive thoughts to Larry D and his family during the rebuilding process.