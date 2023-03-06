Jazzy Gabert Lays Out The Reasons Why Charlotte Flair 'Will Always Win'

Charlotte Flair has been set up to be one of the most dominant women in wrestling history. She is a 14-time world champion in WWE, in addition to the two "NXT" Women's Championship reigns she has to her credit. And, if you asked former "NXT UK" and Impact Wrestling star Jazzy Gabert about where Flair is heading next, she doesn't believe WWE will be pumping the brakes on the success of "The Queen."

During an interview with Ten Count, Gabert discussed why she believes WWE won't be pulling the trigger on the 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley to defeat Flair at WrestleMania 39. Flair's overall presentation over the years is enough to convince Gabert that Ripley is simply next in line to take a loss, despite the general consensus being that she's been on a roll since aligning herself with The Judgment Day.

"It's more like marketing, isn't it? Let's face it, Charlotte will always win," Gabert said. "There's no way she's going to lose. I would love that Rhea Ripley is winning because she absolutely deserves it. She works so hard, but I think it's going to be Charlotte."

Charlotte is currently in her seventh reign as the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion. She captured the gold after making a surprise return to "SmackDown" late in December. She challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match and walked away with the title in under a minute. Rousey had just come off a successful title defense over Raquel Rodriguez.

