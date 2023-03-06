WWE SmackDown Sees Slight Viewership Rise But Down In Key Demo, AEW Rampage Down In Both
On Friday night, both WWE and AEW had live broadcasts, with "SmackDown" live as usual, this time from Washington, D.C., and "Rampage" having its first live show in a while as AEW's second of three shows in San Francisco, California for Revolution week. On Monday, the Nielsen ratings came in for both shows, and both shows mostly saw a small amount of movement, with both down in the vaunted "key demo," adults aged 18 to 49, "Rampage" down slightly in average total viewers, and "SmackDown" up slightly by the same metric.
According to reporting from Wrestlenomics and ShowBuzz Daily, "SmackDown" averaged 2,451,000 viewers overall across its two hours (up two percent from the prior week), about 770,000 of which were in the P18-49 demo (down five percent from the prior week). The latter figure translates to a 0.59 rating, which was number one for the day on all prime-time broadcast television and cable originals. ABC's "Shark Tank" came in second with a 0.48, with CBS's "Fire Country" close behind at 0.46.
Live Episode Of AEW Rampage Fails To Lift Viewership
Over on TNT, "Rampage" averaged 394,000 total viewers across its 60 minutes (down four percent from the prior week), about 130,000 of which were aged 18 to 49 (down six percent from the prior week). The latter figure translates to a 0.10 rating, which placed it 32nd place in ShowBuzz Daily's ranking of cable originals for the day. The 30-minute Revolution countdown special that aired immediately after "Rampage" averaged 184,000 total viewers and scored a 0.04 rating in the P18-49 demo, making it the lowest mark yet for an AEW countdown show.
Across the demographics where the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks the median viewership on a rolling four-week basis, the biggest movement for "Rampage" viewership was a 38 percent drop in males aged 12 to 24. (Its biggest increase was seven percent in women aged 18 to 49.) As for "SmackDown," its biggest shifts were at the four percent shift in both directions: down in adults 18 to 49 and up in all viewers outside of that key demo.