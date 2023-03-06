WWE SmackDown Sees Slight Viewership Rise But Down In Key Demo, AEW Rampage Down In Both

On Friday night, both WWE and AEW had live broadcasts, with "SmackDown" live as usual, this time from Washington, D.C., and "Rampage" having its first live show in a while as AEW's second of three shows in San Francisco, California for Revolution week. On Monday, the Nielsen ratings came in for both shows, and both shows mostly saw a small amount of movement, with both down in the vaunted "key demo," adults aged 18 to 49, "Rampage" down slightly in average total viewers, and "SmackDown" up slightly by the same metric.

According to reporting from Wrestlenomics and ShowBuzz Daily, "SmackDown" averaged 2,451,000 viewers overall across its two hours (up two percent from the prior week), about 770,000 of which were in the P18-49 demo (down five percent from the prior week). The latter figure translates to a 0.59 rating, which was number one for the day on all prime-time broadcast television and cable originals. ABC's "Shark Tank" came in second with a 0.48, with CBS's "Fire Country" close behind at 0.46.