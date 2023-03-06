AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (03/06) - ROH Women's Title Proving Ground Match, Evil Uno Vs. Lee Johnson, Skye Blue Vs. Leila Grey And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on March 6, 2023, coming to you from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California!
Cole Karter and Lee Johnson both look to bring home wins for The Factory, as they will be taking on Christopher Daniels and Evil Uno respectively. Both Johnson and Karter's last victories came on the November 29 episode of "AEW Dark", when they teamed up with QT Marshall to defeat Ryan Mooney, Justin Corino, and Steven Josifi.
Another star also looks to keep his good luck going, as Juice Robinson goes head-to-head with Titus Alexander. During his last appearance, Robinson beat Fuego Del Solon the February 20 edition of "Dark". One third of the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Brian Cage, will be making his return to an AEW ring when he goes one-on-one with Rob McKnight. Cage last appeared on the February 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite", during which he came up short to "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. After quickly defeating Bryce Saturn in his return on "AEW Rampage" two weeks ago, Lance Archer looks to keep his momentum going when he takes on Jack Banning.
ROH Women's World Champion Athena will be squaring off with Brooke Havok in a Proving Ground Match. If Havok wins or the match ends in a draw, then she will earn herself the right to challenge "The Fallen Goddess" for her title within the next 60 days. Elsewhere in the women's division, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir will be teaming up once again to take on Sandra Moone and J-Rod while Skye Blue goes one-on-one with Leila Grey.
We are live! "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Vickie Guerrero head to the ring. Sandra Moone and J-Rod are already waiting inside.
Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Sandra Moone and J-Rod
Moone and Shafir begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. J-Rod and Rose tag in. Rose delivers a shoulder tackle to J-Rod, but J-Rod returns the favor. An angered Rose knocks her to the mat with another one of her own, then delivers a chop and whips her into the corner. Shafir tags in and rains down right hands, then begins targeting J-Rod's arm. Moone tags in and delivers a forearm, then follows it up with a dropkick. Rose then tags back in before her and Shafir deliver an assisted DDT for the win.
Winners: Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir
Brian Cage and Prince Nana head to the ring, with Rob McKnight already waiting inside.
Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) vs. Rob McKnight
The bell rings and the two lock up. Cage delivers a pair of knees and a bodyslam, but McKnight delivers a pair of chops. Cage remains on his feet, then whips McKnight into the corner and delivers a clothesline. He tosses him across the ring, then does some bicep curls with McKnight and plants him. McKnight delivers a running elbow, but Cage fires back with a superkick and a powerbomb. He then locks in an Inverted Cloverleaf for the win.
Winner: Brian Cage
Juice Robinson heads to the ring, with Titus Alexander already waiting inside.
Juice Robinson vs. Titus Alexander
The bell rings and the two lock up. Robinson delivers a series of boots and a splash, but Alexander fires back with a chop and looks for a dropkick. Robinson ducks out of the way and hits a boot, then hits a senton and a series of chops. Alexander lands a dropkick, then delivers a flying forearm and a kick to Robinson's face. He follows it up with a spinning backbreaker, then plants him with a German suplex and goes for a pin. Robinson kicks out, and rakes Alexander's eyes, then sends him into the ring post shoulder first and hits a German suplex. He follows it up with The Juice Is Loose for the win.
Winner: Juice Robinson
Leila Grey heads to the ring, followed by Skye Blue.