AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (03/06) - ROH Women's Title Proving Ground Match, Evil Uno Vs. Lee Johnson, Skye Blue Vs. Leila Grey And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on March 6, 2023, coming to you from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California!

Cole Karter and Lee Johnson both look to bring home wins for The Factory, as they will be taking on Christopher Daniels and Evil Uno respectively. Both Johnson and Karter's last victories came on the November 29 episode of "AEW Dark", when they teamed up with QT Marshall to defeat Ryan Mooney, Justin Corino, and Steven Josifi.

Another star also looks to keep his good luck going, as Juice Robinson goes head-to-head with Titus Alexander. During his last appearance, Robinson beat Fuego Del Solon the February 20 edition of "Dark". One third of the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Brian Cage, will be making his return to an AEW ring when he goes one-on-one with Rob McKnight. Cage last appeared on the February 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite", during which he came up short to "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. After quickly defeating Bryce Saturn in his return on "AEW Rampage" two weeks ago, Lance Archer looks to keep his momentum going when he takes on Jack Banning.

ROH Women's World Champion Athena will be squaring off with Brooke Havok in a Proving Ground Match. If Havok wins or the match ends in a draw, then she will earn herself the right to challenge "The Fallen Goddess" for her title within the next 60 days. Elsewhere in the women's division, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir will be teaming up once again to take on Sandra Moone and J-Rod while Skye Blue goes one-on-one with Leila Grey.

We are live! "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Vickie Guerrero head to the ring. Sandra Moone and J-Rod are already waiting inside.