Former Women's Champ Candice Michelle Talks Recent Health Issues, Possible WWE Return

Candice Michelle teased a WWE return earlier this year when she declared her interest in competing in the women's Royal Rumble match. That never materialized in the end, but the former WWE superstar is keen to return to the world of sports entertainment.

The former Women's Champion, who left WWE in 2009, was recently interviewed by WrestlingNewsCo, and she opened up about why she's been out of the spotlight in recent years. According to Michelle, she took a step back from the public eye and social media to focus on raising her children, which may have deterred WWE from reaching out as they had no idea what she's been up to or what she looks like. That said, she's interested in returning to the company, possibly even next year.

Regarding her health issues, Michelle explained that she and her family moved away from Los Angeles during COVID, and subsequent changes to her lifestyle had an effect on her. "I fell off my rituals a little, not really having my green shakes and drinking my water and, you know, not really doing my exercise the way I would."

One day, she was at the mall with her children and had a panic attack, which led to her being rushed away to the hospital; but she experienced more health issues afterward. "I had an attack every single day for the next four months. I mean every single day. For people that don't know about this, it's basically like your body and your mind runs a marathon every time you have an attack, so I was just beat to a pulp." Michelle later found out that she was in the third stage of adrenal fatigue and had no hormones left in her body, but she appears to be doing better nowadays.

