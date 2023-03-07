AEW Dark Live Coverage (03/07) - Action Andretti Vs. Lee Johnson, Riho Vs. Diamante, Lance Archer And Julia Hart In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on March 7, 2023, coming to you from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California!

Action Andretti has been at odds with the Jericho Appreciation Society ever since scoring an upset victory over Chris Jericho during "Winter is Coming" in December. Tonight, he looks to temporarily brush off his issues with the group as he goes head-to-head with Lee Johnson of The Factory.

Lance Archer has been dominating since making his return to AEW programming on the February 24 edition of "AEW Rampage", and he looks to keep his good fortunes going when he squares off with Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth looks to redeem himself following his loss to "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry on the February 10 episode of "Rampage" when he goes head-to-head with AR Fox. Alex Reynolds and John Silver of Dark Order are also slated to appear on tonight's show as they collide with The Outrunners.

After her fellow stablemates Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King became the new AEW World Trios Champions this past Saturday at "AEW Revolution", House of Black's Julia Hart looks to keep the group's momentum going tonight when she goes one-on-one with Zoey Lynn.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Willow Nightingale will be squaring off with Zoe Dubois ahead of her upcoming ROH Women's World Championship match with current titleholder Athena this Thursday. Riho has been racking up wins on AEW programming over the past few weeks and looks to continue to do so tonight when she faces Diamante while Skye Blue goes head-to-head with Mylo following her win against Leila Grey last night on "AEW Dark: Elevation".

Additionally, one third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Brian Cage, will be in action tonight, as he is set to take on Bad Dude Tito. Big Bill will also be facing Julius Coleman, while Mogul Affiliates' Parker Boudreaux takes on Vinny Pacifico and Konosuke Takeshita collides with Jack Cartwheel.