Dramatic Scene Follows Roxanne Perez-Meiko Satomura Title Match At WWE NXT Roadblock

In a dramatic finish to the "NXT" Roadblock special, "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez suddenly "collapsed" after she retained her title against Meiko Satomura. She was stretchered out of the arena. Her mentor and current "NXT" commentator Booker T ran into the ring to try and help her.

In a digital exclusive that WWE posted on social media, WWE referees and first responders appeared to have trouble getting Perez in the ambulance. To add to the drama, Shawn Michaels can be seen in the video visibly upset. At one point, the WWE Hall of Famer is yelling at them to be quicker. WWE later shared an official update on Perez on its Twitter account.

"Roxanne Perez will be kept overnight in the hospital for observation and continued testing," WWE said.

The match between Perez and Satomura happened after Perez called Satomura to be her tag team partner and the two successfully faced the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. After they were successful, Perez gave Satomura a future title shot, which ended with Perez retaining the title, but also going to the "hospital." Perez has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since defeating former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose on the December 13 edition of "NXT."

Tuesday night's "NXT" special was full of surprises. "Raw" Superstar Johnny Gargano returned to "NXT" and on April 1, 2023, at Stand & Deliver, he will be facing Grayson Waller. During the show, it was Michaels who announced Gargano as Waller's opponent. Also, Dragon Lee made his "WWE" debut.