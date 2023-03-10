Candice Michelle Explains How Conflict With Melina In WWE Led To Their Friendship

At "Vengeance Day: Night of Champions" in June 2007, Candice Michelle became the first Diva Search contestant to win the WWE Women's Championship.

In an interview on "Ten Count" podcast, Michelle disclosed her opponent that night, Melina, was not in favor of Michelle being elevated to the face of the division. "She did not want this to happen and she did not want to drop that title to me," she said.

In the weeks leading up to the match, Michelle received praise on commentary from Jim Ross for how hard she had been working to improve her in-ring skills. However, Melina resented Michelle for being "some woman from Hollywood" that didn't come up in wrestling the way she did by attending wrestling school and working independent shows.

While Michelle understood Melina's point of view, she felt she had put in work just in a different form. "She didn't see the work I put in leaving Wisconsin and going to Hollywood and the auditions I did every day," she said.

The night of the pay-per-view, Michelle wasn't sure what to expect. One thing she knew was she had an opportunity and was going to make the most of it. Though frustrated that Melina didn't talk to her, Michelle stated the "hate in the moment" not only pushed her to be great but also made her respect Melina. "Years later, I just shook her hand, and we're friends now, and I just said, 'You know what, thank you for that because I'm not so sure I would have become the champion if you were nice to me back then.'"

Michelle would have a 105-day reign as women's champion before losing the championship to Beth Phoenix that October at "No Mercy."



