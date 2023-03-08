WWE's Liv Morgan Reacts To Viral Video Of Herself At New York Knicks Game

Liv Morgan attended the New York Knicks-Charlotte Hornets basketball game last night at Madison Square Garden. At one stage, the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion was shown on camera to hype up WWE's upcoming house show at the famous arena on March 12. However, it was what happened during Morgan's brief appearance that got the internet amused, ultimately creating a viral moment for the star.

The 18-second clip – now seen by over four million people as of this writing – showed Morgan looking somewhat disinterested while an unidentified individual attempted to converse. After twice responding with "Yeah," The 28-year-old began to look around the venue and fix her hair as the awkward interaction continued. The 2022 women's Money in the Bank briefcase winner has seemingly reacted to the popular post on social media by writing, "Y'ALL," followed by a laughing emoji. A minute later, she shared the ticket link to WWE's upcoming event at MSG on top of the viral video.

She definitely didn't hear one word you just said bro pic.twitter.com/wL5oFRIyHS — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) March 8, 2023

Several professional wrestling personalities have responded to the trending moment, including AEW's Taz, who attempted to guess what the person beside Morgan was trying to tell her about Madison Square Garden. He wrote, "'When TAZ debuted here in 2000 it was the loudest pop in the history of pops...than it ended.'" Former WWE and ECW star Lance Storm also got involved by posting, "Don't ask her. I guarantee you she has no idea," in response to a tweet questioning what the individual was saying to Morgan.

WWE's return to MSG on March 12 will see 20 superstars compete in a battle royal to determine who will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. Morgan is scheduled to appear at the non-televised event.