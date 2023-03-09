Brett DiBiase Reveals How He Got Involved In WWE Title Match At SummerSlam 2009
Ted DiBiase Jr. and Cody Rhodes spent a decent amount of time under Randy Orton in the group Legacy, but many don't know that Ted's brother Brett DiBiase was briefly involved with that group's feud with John Cena.
Brett told the tale of his 2009 SummerSlam interference on an episode of "Developmentally Speaking," bemoaning how secretive WWE officials kept his involvement.
"I'm like 'Well s***, I'm about to be in John Cena and Randy Orton's match and I can't tell nobody. Not even my dad?'" DiBiase said. According to Brett, he was flown in separately and put in a different hotel from the rest of the roster.
"My first big moment and I'm in a frickin' hotel by myself," he explained. "I'm getting room service because I've been told to not leave my room ... I can't go anywhere."
DiBiase says the next day he was taken by limo to the arena where he was immediately covered in a black sheet and whisked into a room with Vince McMahon, John Cena, Undertaker, and a few other important people. Cena greeted him and was very friendly but also said, "Don't f*** this up or else you'll never work for the company again."
Blown Knees Blow An Opportunity
Brett DiBiase was told to attack the referee towards the end of the match and was sent to sit front row where he accidentally surprised his brother during a tag team match on the undercard. Ted DiBiase and Cody Rhodes were wrestling D-Generation X's Shawn Michaels and Triple H, when Triple H threw Ted Jr. over the barricade and into Brett's lap. "He looks up," DiBiase said, "and he's like 'What the hell?' and I'm like 'Don't look at me, don't look at me.'"
DiBiase's moment went off without a hitch, though he notes that referee Scott Armstrong ribbed him for being "the lightest guy [he's] ever worked with." But there were many superstars waiting backstage ready to beat him up before John Laurinaitis told the group about the work.
After the SummerSlam moment, Brett says he blew out his knee, which led to future plans for him to work with Triple H and Shawn Michaels being scrapped, which Brett says broke his heart, as he wanted to get a superkick from HBK. "I would eat that foot, sign me up!"
DiBiase has not worked in WWE since and has found himself in trouble with the authorities recently. DiBiase, his brother, and his father pleaded guilty to charges related to a welfare embezzlement scheme involving Mississippi's Temporary Assistance For Needy Families program.