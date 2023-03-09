Brett DiBiase Reveals How He Got Involved In WWE Title Match At SummerSlam 2009

Ted DiBiase Jr. and Cody Rhodes spent a decent amount of time under Randy Orton in the group Legacy, but many don't know that Ted's brother Brett DiBiase was briefly involved with that group's feud with John Cena.

Brett told the tale of his 2009 SummerSlam interference on an episode of "Developmentally Speaking," bemoaning how secretive WWE officials kept his involvement.

"I'm like 'Well s***, I'm about to be in John Cena and Randy Orton's match and I can't tell nobody. Not even my dad?'" DiBiase said. According to Brett, he was flown in separately and put in a different hotel from the rest of the roster.

"My first big moment and I'm in a frickin' hotel by myself," he explained. "I'm getting room service because I've been told to not leave my room ... I can't go anywhere."

DiBiase says the next day he was taken by limo to the arena where he was immediately covered in a black sheet and whisked into a room with Vince McMahon, John Cena, Undertaker, and a few other important people. Cena greeted him and was very friendly but also said, "Don't f*** this up or else you'll never work for the company again."