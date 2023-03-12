Mike Chioda Spells Out All The Preparation A Wrestling Referee Is Responsible For

It is well-known that bookers and wrestlers plan and prepare matches long before they actually take place, but an oft-forgotten fact is the preparation that referees put into these same matches. When asked by a fan what a referee does ahead of a match on the latest episode of his podcast "Mailbag Monday," veteran referee Mike Chioda detailed the process ahead of a match.

"You have to know the match in and out," Chioda remarked. "You have to know what the false finishes are, the heat spots, time cues, how much time they want before they go on break, how much time they want going off the air to a go-home cue."

Chioda continued on to say that while a referee can mentally and physically prepare themselves thoroughly, they still have to remain ready for any last-minute changes or things called on-the-fly. He touched on the referee's uniform and where he would purchase each item from in his three decades in the business.

"You have to go out and get your own shirts or else they'll supply these shirts like the Vince McMahon shirts. They're thick material shirts. I used to get all my shirts at Dick's [Sporting Goods] for many years."

Chioda added that he would also purchase black pants made out of a stretchy, thin material and three-quarter high-top black sneakers without any visible logos. He revealed that referees are responsible for the cleaning and care of their uniforms, and mentioned he always made sure to have his clothing double stitched to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Monday Mailbag" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.