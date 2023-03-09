Former TNA Knockouts Champion Angelina Love Announces Engagement

Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Angelina Love announced that she and fellow NWA star "Psycho Boy" Fodder are officially engaged, breaking the news on Twitter. Love posted pictures with her new fiance and stated: "It was so easy to say YES! to this man 💍 My King, my best friend, my soulmate and David's Big Cheese 😆 love you always and forever @LoKeys910 ❤️"

The couple has been paired together on NWA television recently as Psycho Love, with Love calling herself "Psycho Girl." Both Love and Fodder wrestled during the most recent set of "NWA Powerrr" tapings, with Love taking a loss to La Rosa Negra and Fodder picking up a victory over VHS. The couple has

Love, a 21-year veteran who won the Knockouts title six times and the ROH Women's World Title once, has worked for the NWA for the past year. The former member of The Beautiful People in TNA recently competed in a no-disqualification match against NWA Worlds Women's Champion Kamille, with Love coming up short.

Fodder has only been in the pro wrestling business since 2021, with one of his earliest matches taking place on "AEW Dark: Elevation. He made his debut on "NWA Powerrr" in November, and he appeared on the NWA's Nuff Said pay-per-view last month, losing a Singapore Cane Match to Thom Lattimer.