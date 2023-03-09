GUNTHER Weighs The Pros And Cons Of Celebrities Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania

Celebrity involvement has been part of the WrestleMania package since the beginning. After all, Mr. T teaming with Hulk Hogan at the first show in 1985 was a major factor in its success. As the years went on, celebrities became much more of an accessory to the matches, with some exceptions such as Lawrence Taylor and Donald Trump. In recent times though, they've become central to the package again, with the likes of Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and Johnny Knoxville stepping in the ring. In light of that, "Superstar Crossover" asked WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER his thoughts on the non-wrestlers taking up a prominent spot on the WrestleMania card.

"It's a little bit two-sided," he responded."Obviously, as somebody that wrestles year-round, here comes WrestleMania. For somebody who's always working, there's obviously the drive of 'I want to be in that big spectacle.' And obviously, some spots won't be available because we have celebrities coming, like Bad Bunny or Logan [Paul]. And I get that part, that there's a little bit of a frustration, but on the other hand, it helps us immensely. It helps everybody involved, it helps our business in general to generate way more attention to it."

"The only thing that I think is really important," GUNTHER continued, "is that whoever comes in from the outside and takes part in what we do, he's gotta have a passion for it as well, as everybody else does. And he's gotta take it seriously to be part of our product. And I think that's the case with the celebrities we have right now. They're contributing a lot and really putting the work in. They're putting their bodies on the line, too." GUNTHER will defend his title at WrestleMania against the winner of a Fatal Five-Way on this week's "WWE SmackDown."

