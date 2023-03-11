Kelly Kelly Shares The Various Things She Does And Does Not Miss About Wrestling

Excluding a handful of appearances in recent years, Kelly Kelly has mainly steered clear of in-ring competition since retiring from professional wrestling in 2012. Though she's built a life beyond the world of wrestling, Kelly says there are some memories she wishes she could relive.

During her recent appearance on "GAW TV," Kelly spoke about what aspects she misses about the industry. "I definitely miss all the girls, all the friendships, the traveling with your friends, renting the cars, and doing the travel. All that stuff I just loved. I loved the camaraderie. I loved the family aspect."

Signing up at the age of 19 with no prior wrestling experience, Kelly had to adapt and learn the ropes very quickly. Despite some early challenges, she appreciated the opportunity to travel the world and perform in front of a wide variety of fans. "I loved going out there every night and putting on a show. It was just the best feeling in the world," she said.

At the other end of the spectrum, Kelly admitted she doesn't miss taking bumps. Reflecting back on her initial run in WWE, Kelly said she wasn't afraid of taking rougher hits from her opponents and, in fact, encouraged it. "I really was like, 'Just beat the s*** out of me.' Now, I'm like, 'Please, God, don't touch me.'"

Following her WWE exit, Kelly — real name Barbie Blank— entered the world of reality television, starring on E!'s "WAGS" (Wives And Girlfriends) for the entirety of the series, which consisted of three seasons. Since then, the former Divas Champion resumed her duties in modeling, became a fashion influencer, and also got married.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "GAW TV" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.