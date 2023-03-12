Cody Rhodes Discusses Some Of The Decisions He Made While Grieving His Late Father Dusty

Cody Rhodes lost his father, WWE Hall of Famer "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, on June 11, 2015, and when the Hall of Famer passed away, Cody was in the midst of his first WWE run. At that point, he was playing the role of Stardust, which ultimately led to his departure from the company.

"The American Nightmare" appeared on FOX Sports' "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," where he revealed one regret about a decision he made while grieving over his father's passing.

"I did go back to work, but actually I needed some time," Rhodes said. "I feel like looking back on it in hindsight, I wish I had immediately gone back to work because you've gotta fill the time, right?"

Cody's stock soared over the next few years as he was involved in a major storyline with The Elite, which played out in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and the "Being The Elite" video series on YouTube. While Cody knows his father would be proud of his success today, he feels the two would have disagreed over the path he chose to take post-WWE.

"A lot of decisions I made, I felt more liberated in making those decisions than I perhaps would have had he still been alive," Rhodes said. Cody revealed that he told Dusty once that he was thinking about switching his in-ring gear to tights to which Dusty told his son that tights were for "job guys." Cody said he can never see himself wearing trunks again.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc.