UFC President Dana White Thinks Brock Lesnar Is Done With MMA

Brock Lesnar hasn't had an MMA fight since 2016, and UFC President Dana White doesn't expect to see the WWE star returning to the octagon. Lesnar has long been viewed as a box office attraction, and some have wondered if White would try to lure him out of MMA retirement and book him to face newly minted UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones. After all, it's a fight in which Jones has long expressed interest. Despite the enticing thought of such a blockbuster title match, White has put the kibosh on the fantasy bout. During an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, White expressed his belief that Lesnar is truly done competing in professional MMA bouts.

"Brock and I have a great relationship, and we always have, but I don't think Brock wants to fight any more," White said. "Brock's made a lot of money. He came into the UFC and won the heavyweight title. He's got nothing left to prove. I don't think he'd want to do it."

Lesnar had a professional MMA record of 5-3, with one "no contest." Eight of his nine fights were contested under the UFC banner. He captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship in late 2008, stopping Randy Couture via second-round TKO. Lesnar was initially awarded a unanimous decision victory over Mark Hunt in his last UFC bout in 2016. However, the result was overturned, as Lesnar tested positive for banned substances. Hunt sued Lesnar, UFC, and Dana White with claims of fraud, negligence, and conspiracy to commit crimes related to racketeering. Most of Hunt's claims were dismissed in 2019, but the United States Court of Appeals reversed part of that dismissal in 2021.