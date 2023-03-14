Beth Phoenix Gives Fit Finlay A Ton Of Credit For Advancing Women's Wrestling In WWE

Throughout the past two decades, Fit Finlay is often credited with advancing women's wrestling in WWE. For years, women wrestlers in WWE — then known as Divas — fought for a fraction of the television time their male counterparts received. When they did appear, they were often relegated to segments intended to exploit their sexuality rather than their wrestling ability.

With the help of Finlay, a producer and trainer, women were granted more and more opportunities to showcase their talent in the ring and as characters. "Finlay was kind of going against the grain at that time," former Divas Champion Beth Phoenix said on the "Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast. "He was the naughty one that was willing to stand up and get in trouble to give the women [that extra mile]. Fit would take that mile. He wanted to see the women given the respect that the men were given."

At the time of her arrival to WWE in the mid-2000s, Phoenix recalled a heavy emphasis was placed on maintaining a "more sexualized" brand. But with the aid of Finlay, the brand identity began to change and women were allowed, and even encouraged, to have more competitive matches. As WWE evolved its product, women were given a platform to showcase their character work as well.

For Phoenix, her character morphed into "The Glamazon" — a fierce, powerhouse performer — and through her efforts in the squared circle, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, marking her as the first woman from the post-Ruthless Aggression era to receive the honor.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Brisco and Bradshaw" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.