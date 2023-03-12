IWS Vs. GCW UnFnSanctioned 2023 Results (3/11): Two Championship Matches, Mike Bailey Vs. Gringo Loco, More

Game Changer Wrestling headed to Montréal to battle Canada's International Wrestling Syndicate. The two well-established independent promotions collided at the iconic L'Olympia de Montréal.

The main card got underway with GCW's Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver defeating IWS' Junior Benito and Macrae Martin in a tag team bout. However, things went downhill for the New Jersey-based promotion, as IWS went on to pick up six consecutive victories. In one of those matches, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who was representing IWS, overcame Gringo Loco in a first-time clash between the pair.

Meanwhile, Melanie Havok retained the IWS Women's Championship against Allie Katch, while Benjamin Tull defeated Tony Deppen to keep hold of the IWS Heavyweight Championship. In the main event, GCW World Champion Nick Gage, GCW Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita, and Mance Warner got the better of PCP Crazy F'N Manny, Sexxxy Eddy, and Green Phantom in a Fans Bring the Weapons match.

Full results

* Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver (The East West Express) def. Junior Benito and Macrae Martin (Fresh Air)

* LuFisto def. Sawyer Wreck

* Mathieu St-Jacques and Thomas Dubois (TDT) def. Miedo Extremo and Ciclope (Los Mazisos)

* Matt Falco def. 1 Called Manders in a Beer Bash match

* Mike Bailey def. Gringo Loco

* Melanie Havok (c) def. Allie Katch to retain the IWS Women's Championship

* Benjamin Tull (c) def. Tony Deppen to retain the IWS Heavyweight Championship

* Nick Gage, Rina Yamashita, and Mance Warner def. Crazy Manny, Green Phantom, and Sexxxy Eddy in a Fans Bring the Weapons match