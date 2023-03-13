Chris Jericho Discusses Working With Younger Talent In AEW And Final WWE Run

Chris Jericho recently reminisced about the first time he got to work with today's crop of high-level in-ring performers both in AEW and WWE. Jericho has been in the wrestling business for over 30 years, so he has seen the industry evolve over the years and has been able to adapt and remain relevant. With that said, even Jericho has been taken aback by the methods certain superstars in the modern era use to get over with the fans.

During an appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Jericho recalled a spot that Seth Rollins once called during a match they had under the WWE banner during his last run with the company. "I remember the first time Seth Rollins said, 'I'm gonna hit you with three topes in a row.' In my mind I was like, 'One, you hit one tope, that's how you build up to it,' but then I realized that's not enough anymore."

Jericho then reflected on first seeing the Orange Cassidy character in AEW and brushing it off before eventually changing his tune. "It's like when I first came to AEW and saw Orange Cassidy. I thought, 'This is stupid; this gimmick sucks; it's stupid,' and then I was like, 'Pull your head out of your ass. The guy's super over, what is it about him that works?'" Jericho admitted that he quickly realized his initial impression of Cassidy was wrong.

Jericho also said that he's all about having fresh matchups with younger talent. He claimed that working with the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins was done by design because he didn't want to mix it up with stars from his generation.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc.