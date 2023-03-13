Road Dogg Says He Gave Scotty 2 Hotty Permission To Do The Worm In WWE

"Road Dog" Brian James thinks Scotty 2 Hotty is Too Cool. The WWE Hall Of Famer hopped onto YouTube for a quick episode of "Oh, You Didn't Know" as he and co-host Casio Kid analyzed an old independent card from 1996 that the Armstrong family was on, but before that, James did a little beatboxing. "The Worm" was brought up and James happened to drop a fun factoid for viewers.

"Little true story, Scotty 2 Hotty came to me, still 'Attitude Era' probably and said, 'Hey, do you care if I do 'The Worm?'" James told Casio. "Because I did it like one time on TV and I was like, 'Yeah, dude. Do 'The Worm,'" and then he made it like 'The Worm' and I was like, 'Why did I give him that? I could've done that!'"

Even James admitted he was a fan of the Too Cool act, specifically mentioning that he would pop when Scotty, Rikishi, and Grandmaster Sexay dropped their heads down before their notorious break dance. He went on to say how happy he was for the eventual success of Scott Garland after working (or "worming") himself from the ground up.

"Scotty was just a great guy that was on the indies that did some extra work and he was one of those guys that he was good and everybody knew it and liked him and he worked hard it was like all of a sudden 'Jed' was a millionaire." Following their in-ring careers, both Garland and James had backstage roles in "WWE NXT."