Beth Phoenix Says Santino Marella Deserves Credit For Getting Her Over In WWE

Beth Phoenix admitted to "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" that she had "all the bells and whistles" when she first arrived in WWE, but she credits Santino Marella as the person who got her over with the fans.

The two of them worked together as an unlikely on-screen 'couple,' with Phoenix being the straight-faced serious heel while Marella tapped into his usual comedy antics, which proved to be a popular act. But, it wasn't just the fans who enjoyed this time as Phoenix claimed "it was so much fun" working with him.

"I didn't really get over and known with the audience until I worked with Santino, because Santino was so giving," she said. "He was just wide open. He didn't care if he looked weak, he didn't have a masculine wall. He didn't care, he really was working for entertainment."

While they were involved in some funny moments the duo also held titles during this time, with Phoenix winning the Women's Championship while Marella was the Intercontinental Champion. However, the "Glamazon" also revealed that he liked to try and make her break character, such as the time he tried to hit Melina's trademark splits entrance.

"He's struggling and he gets one leg up, then when he gets the other leg up he pulls his 'groin' and he falls backward," she recalled. "So, I go over to attend to him and he's holding his crotch and his legs are shaking like he's being electrocuted, and he's just yelling, 'my meatballs,' and I just lost it."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.