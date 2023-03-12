Nicole Matthews Returns To USA Early After Visa Issues

Throughout the history of American professional wrestling, there have been a number of insurmountable heels in the ring. But for some independent wrestlers, one of the most difficult opponents has been the Bureau of Consular Affairs as they have faced adversity in obtaining the proper visas to wrestle in the United States. However, after encountering issues that kept her out of the country for a number of years, Nicole Matthews has returned.

Following a standout performance for WWE in the 2018 Mae Young Classic against Isla Dawn and Tegan Nox, Matthews was caught using a travel visa instead of a work visa to take independent wrestling bookings. Though she had achieved various levels of success in her career up to that point, this mistake stopped the Vancouver native from competing in the USA just as she was starting to break out on a whole new level.

It was ruled that Matthews had been banned from entering the United States for five years. But at DEFY Wrestling's "On Top" on Saturday night, six months before anyone on the American indie scene expected to see her again, Matthews surprised the crowd in Washington state. After evading a chair shot from Danika Diehard, the veteran declared 2023 as the "year of f***ing redemption" for herself. She also called out DEFY Women's Champion VertVixen, so it's safe to say that their paths will probably cross sooner rather than later.

It's currently unclear what DEFY did to successfully sponsor Matthews' American work visa or what led to her ban being lifted early. What we do know is that her schedule is currently open to US bookings and it's likely going to fill up fast thanks to the plethora of talent for her to face in this country.