Win A Colt Cabana Figure From Major Bendies!

Wrestling Inc. has partnered with the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast to offer readers the chance to win a Major Bendies Series 3 figure! This figure lets you add Colt Cabana to your collection and comes with a trading card.

One lucky winner will get their very own Colt Cabana figure for free! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Thursday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

This Major Bendies Colt Cabana figure is available for purchase from Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.