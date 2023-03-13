Dutch Mantell Posts Open Letter To Ric Flair After Criticizing His Last Match

Ric Flair's Last Match was something of a morbid spectacle, what with "The Nature Boy" admitting to turning off his pacemaker and blacking out during the match. Fellow wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has taken umbrage with the way Flair handled his retirement, leading to Flair calling out Mantell on Twitter.

Dutch Mantell wrote an open letter to Flair on his Facebook page, addressing Flair's recent admonishment of Mantell's critique of Flair's retirement match. "It was a bad showing. Period," Mantell wrote. "Everybody damn near universally agreed that it was an abortion."

Mantell goes on to ask who agented Flair's last match, noting that Flair was wrestling Jeff Jarrett and writing — "If you can't look good with him, then the issue is you."

Mantell then chastised Flair for faking a heart attack during a match where many were already concerned for his health.

"But, of course, you said you'd been drinking, partying, had no sleep and you looked like hell," Mantell continued. "And that's being generous. Nobody wants to see their hero on a stage where they're concerned about their health or a possible death."

Flair called Mantell a "miserable old wrestler" for criticizing the match but Mantell recently responded to Flair, reminding Flair that he's two months older than Mantell. During his online tirade, Flair said that old veterans like he and Mantell need to be united, but Mantell is clearly not open to the suggestion, telling neither Flair nor his team can comment on the letter. "Tell your social media manager to STFU."