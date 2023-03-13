Championship Wrestling From Florida Officially Revived By Kevin Sullivan, Gangrel, And Bill Alfonso

The legacy of Championship Wrestling From Florida will carry on with the help of some legends in the business, as previously reported by PWInsider. It was officially announced today that CWF will start back up courtesy of Coastal Championship Wrestling. Spearheading the venture will be former WCW booker and talent Kevin Sullivan, who was synonymous with the CWF in its glory days. Per official press release, "The Taskmaster" is appointed as Executive Producer and Creative Director for the promotion.

"The ownership at CCW, and the team we have here, are the spiritual successors to what we created here in Florida with Gordon Solie, Dusty Rhodes, and the countless others who made Championship Wrestling from Florida what I believe to be the greatest territory in professional wrestling history," Sullivan said.

Helping him "re-establish the territory" will be former WWE star Gangrel and ECW fixture Bill Alfonso. Gangrel (aka David Heath), who runs a wrestling school out of Florida, will serve as the Head Of Talent Relations and Producer. Alfonso, who cut his teeth as a referee down in the original CWF, will produce and handle media for the brand.

"I'm a Florida boy, born and raised, and I'm just super stoked to be a part of something that I've watched and loved my whole life," Heath stated.

CWF plans to do their first set of tapings in May, and the promotion is now in talks with potential media distribution partners. Despite the company making its return, it sadly does not own the rights to its legendary library, as WWE purchased the content back in 2006.