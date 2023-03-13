AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (03/13) - ROH Women's World Title Proving Ground Match, The Lucha Brothers Vs. The Wingmen, Brian Cage In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on March 13, 2023, coming to you from the Golden 1 Center in San Francisco, California!

After joining forces with Mark Briscoe to defeat Varsity Athletes and Ari Daivari on the "AEW Revolution" Zero Hour Pre-Show two weeks ago, The Lucha Brothers will be returning to action as they go head-to-head with The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon.

Before his teammates Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara take on The Elite and current titleholders House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship, Jake Hager looks to bring home a win for the Jericho Appreciation Society as he faces Levi Shapiro. Speaking of trios champions, one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titleholders Brian Cage will be in action as he takes on Jack Cartwheel.

Starboy Charlie teamed with the aforementioned Cartwheel in a losing effort to former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed on "AEW Rampage" this past Friday. Tonight, he looks to redeem himself as he and Olumide square off with Best Friends. Another tag team match is slated for tonight, as The Butcher and The Blade collide with Vinnie Massaro and Midas Kreed.

Reigning Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena will be squaring off with Inder Mundi in a Proving Ground match. If Mundi wins, then she will receive a shot at Athena's title within the next 60 days. Elsewhere in the women's division, veteran Emi Sakura looks to redeem herself tonight following her loss to Riho on the March 3 episode of "Rampage" when she takes on Zyra. Marina Shafir also looks to continue to keep racking up wins as she goes head-to-head with Mighty Mayra.

We are live! "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as Emi Sakura heads to the ring. Zyra is waiting inside.