AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (03/13) - ROH Women's World Title Proving Ground Match, The Lucha Brothers Vs. The Wingmen, Brian Cage In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on March 13, 2023, coming to you from the Golden 1 Center in San Francisco, California!
After joining forces with Mark Briscoe to defeat Varsity Athletes and Ari Daivari on the "AEW Revolution" Zero Hour Pre-Show two weeks ago, The Lucha Brothers will be returning to action as they go head-to-head with The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon.
Before his teammates Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara take on The Elite and current titleholders House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship, Jake Hager looks to bring home a win for the Jericho Appreciation Society as he faces Levi Shapiro. Speaking of trios champions, one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titleholders Brian Cage will be in action as he takes on Jack Cartwheel.
Starboy Charlie teamed with the aforementioned Cartwheel in a losing effort to former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed on "AEW Rampage" this past Friday. Tonight, he looks to redeem himself as he and Olumide square off with Best Friends. Another tag team match is slated for tonight, as The Butcher and The Blade collide with Vinnie Massaro and Midas Kreed.
Reigning Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena will be squaring off with Inder Mundi in a Proving Ground match. If Mundi wins, then she will receive a shot at Athena's title within the next 60 days. Elsewhere in the women's division, veteran Emi Sakura looks to redeem herself tonight following her loss to Riho on the March 3 episode of "Rampage" when she takes on Zyra. Marina Shafir also looks to continue to keep racking up wins as she goes head-to-head with Mighty Mayra.
We are live! "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as Emi Sakura heads to the ring. Zyra is waiting inside.
Emi Sakura vs. Zyra
The bell rings and the two lock up. Sakura delivers a chop, but Zyra fires back with a shoulder tackle. Sakura locks in a Surfboard before she releases it and rakes Sakura's eyes. Zyra ascends to the top and hits a crossbody, then goes for a pin but Sakura kicks out. Sakura hits a cutter and a running crossbody, then follows it up with a bodyslam and a moonsault off the top for the win.
Winner: Emi Sakura
Jake Hager and Angelo Parker head to the ring, with Levi Shapiro already waiting inside.
Jake Hager (w/ Angelo Parker) vs. Levi Shapiro
The bell rings and the two lock up. Hager hands his purple bucket hat off to Parker on the outside, then delivers several right hands to Shapiro's midsection. Shapiro gets in a couple offensive moves, but Hager sends him crashing into the mat and locks in a submission for the win.
Winner: Jake Hager
Marina Shafir heads to the ring, with Mighty Mayra already waiting inside.
Marina Shafir vs. Mighty Mayra
The bell rings and the two lock up. Shafir sends Mayra to the mat, then hits a kick to her leg. Mayra manages to hit a dropkick, but Shafir gets her up on her shoulders and locks in a hold for the win.
Winner: Marina Shafir
Brian Cage and Prince Nana head to the ring, with Jack Cartwheel already waiting inside.
Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) vs. Jack Cartwheel
The bell rings and Cage sends Cartwheel to the mat. He delivers a knee, then follows it up with a right hand. Cartwheel delivers an enziguri and a hurricanrana that sends Cage to the outside. He goes flying over the top and levels Cage, but Cage gets him up on his shoulders and sends him colliding with the ring apron. He tosses him on the barricade, then hits a chop and gets him back inside. He does some bicep curls with Cartwheel, then sends him crashing into the mat. Cartwheel manages to hit an enziguri before ascending to the top and looking for a 450 Splash. Cage reverses it into a powerbomb and goes for a pin, but Cartwheel kicks out. Cage looks for Drill Claw, but Cartwheel escapes and hits a Crucifix Bomb. He climbs back up to the top and looks for a corkscrew flip, but Cage rolls out of the way and delivers a right hand. He follows it up with a powerbomb, then locks in a Cloverleaf for the win.
Winner: Brian Cage
The Butcher and The Blade head to the ring, with Vinnie Massaro and Midas Kreed already waiting inside.