Jake Roberts Says Meng Once Bit Someone's Nose Off And Spit It In Their Face

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has seen his share of wrestling history, and on a recent episode of "The Snake Pit," he revealed that he bore witness to some of the legendary antics of the wrestler known as Haku.

"Meng (Haku) is the baddest son of a b**** on the planet," Jake said. "I've seen him do some horrible things to people. I watched him bite a guy's nose off." Jake's co-host was awed that Roberts was present for the infamous nose-biting story that has followed Haku for decades. "He bit the guy's nose off and then spit it in his face," Jake explained.

"I was also there when Jimmy Jack Funk was irritating him and Meng pulled his eyeball out," Jake continued. "His eye was dangling on his cheek. Jimmy raised up and he was like, 'Wow I'm looking at the ground and I'm looking at you.'"

According to Roberts, Haku made sure to grab the eyeball and push it back into its socket so that the party could continue. "Then we all had a beer."

Roberts also said that he witnessed Haku bodyslam a cop in Montreal. "Policeman pulled up and told us we were going to jail," Roberts said. "Meng screamed at him, grabbed him, and bodyslammed him one time and that was it."

Haku had a reputation for hard-nosed antics outside the ring, and he learned many of his hard-partying ways by trying to keep up with WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant. "There were so many times I had to find the door on the way back to my room," Haku explained. "He thought it was funny."