Wrestling World Pays Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall One Year After His Death

One year ago today, the wrestling world lost a "Too Sweet" legend in Scott Hall. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer sadly passed away at the age of 63 after suffering three heart attacks, stemming from a blood clot issue following hip replacement surgery. Friends and fans all across the globe are still reeling from the passing of "The Bad Guy" and many have taken to social media to pay tribute, including fellow Kliq member Sean Waltman who simply shared two candid photos of him and Hall laughing together.

Another close friend in Diamond Dallas Page, a man who helped Hall overcome his substance abuse issues, took the time to write a few words about Hall in addition to sharing a tribute video in his late friend's honor.

"A year ago today I lost one of my closest brothers, the one and only Bad Guy, Scott Hall." DDP tweeted. "Today I chose to celebrate the amazing times we had together. Like when I was managing him as the Diamond Stud, driving my '62 pink Cadillac convertible from town to town. Scott didn't drink booze back then but he did like to roll some smoke and imitate lines from the classic movie Scarface. There's where Razor Ramon was born, 'The Bad Guy' through and through. I miss you brother and you'll never be forgotten, DDP."

Beautiful tribute to Scott Hall from @FeeltheBang 💥💎 pic.twitter.com/3PcGYEmxs8 — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 14, 2023

"One year ago today we lost the coolest dude in the room. We love ya, 'Bad Guy,'" tweeted out Kevin Nash's "Kliq This" podcast account.